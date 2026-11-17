The 22-year-old Frenchman found a way back against fellow debutant Rafael Jodar in Tuesday’s ATP Finals match, keeping his semifinal hopes alive. Here’s how the match unfolded, what it means for Fils, and where it leaves the John McEnroe Group.

Fils Defeats Jodar in ATP Finals Group Stage

Arthur Fils beat Rafael Jodar 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in Tuesday’s group stage match at the Nitto ATP Finals. The win gives Fils a 1-1 record after his opening match loss to Ben Shelton on Sunday, keeping the semifinals within reach.

Fils let the first set slip away, missing opportunities early on. Jodar took a medical timeout after the first set and appeared to struggle physically after returning. Meanwhile, Fils responded in dominant fashion, taking the next two sets without much resistance.

The stats make the match look a lot more competitive than the score might suggest. In fact, Jodar recorded more aces (9 to 4) and a much higher first-serve percentage (66% to 50%) than Fils despite losing the match. The match ultimately came down to unforced errors, with 20-year-old Jodar making 33 unforced errors to 19 for Fils. It also evened his head-to-head with Jodar at 2-2, after Jodar had beaten Fils twice this summer.

A Milestone for Arthur Fils

Tuesday’s win was Fils’s first at the ATP Finals, a milestone in his young career, after making his tournament debut on Sunday. Fils also became the first Frenchman to win a match at the ATP Finals since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011, which ended a 15-year drought. The win follows a resurgent season for Fils, who won two titles, including his first Masters 1000 crown in Cincinnati.

“Of course I’m very happy to win for France,” he said after the match.

Race for the John McEnroe Group

The win leaves Fils at 1-1 in the John McEnroe Group after he lost his opener to Ben Shelton, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3. He’ll play top-ranked Alexander Zverev in the final group match on Thursday, who’s already clinched his spot in the semifinals. Fils will need a solid result in Thursday’s match to advance, while his opponent’s stakes are much lower.

Jodar is now 0-2, the only player in the group without a win, and will face Ben Shelton on Thursday. Shelton lost in straight sets to Alexander Zverev in Tuesday afternoon’s rematch of this year’s US Open final. This leaves Fils and Shelton, both 1-1, chasing the second semifinal spot, with Fils facing Zverev and Shelton playing Jodar to decide who advances.