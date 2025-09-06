Aryna Sabalenka Beats Amanda Anisimova to Win 2025 US Open
Despite leading the WTA Rankings all season long, Aryna Sabalenka had yet to win a Major title this year. That changed today after her straight-sets win over Amanda Anisimova. Sabalenka secured her fourth career Grand Slam title with a straight-sets victory over Anisimova: 6-3, 7-6(3).
Sabalenka only dropped one set en route to winning the Slam. However, today her usually dominant serve was not the key to her victory. Sabalenka hit just one ace and double-faulted twice. She won points on 59% and 71% of her serves.
Meanwhile, Anisimova tallied four aces and seven double faults. The American star won points on 58% and 48% of her serves. More importantly, Sabalenka was 5/6 on break points, while Anisimova was 4/7.
Anisimova pushed Sabalenka in the second set, but the Belarusian superstar won the tiebreak, avoided a decider against an opponent that clearly had the fans' support, and won the tournament.
The eighth-seeded Anisimova fell short in her second consecutive Major final. While she was visibly upset after the match, it does not take away from her epic wins against Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka to make the final.
After she had time to compose herself, Anisimova spoke with grace from center court in her post-match speech. After congratulating Sabalenka, she said, "It's been a great summer. Losing in two finals in a row is great, but it's also super hard. I think I didn't fight hard enough for my dreams today."
Sabalenka reciprocated the kind words to Anisimova before saying, "Congrats to you and your team on the things you’ve been able to achieve after your comeback. Girl, you’re going to enjoy it even more after the tough losses in the final."
Sabalenka improves to 56-10 with four singles titles, further solidifying herself at the top of the sport. Anisimova falls to 38-16, but will make a big jump in the upcoming rankings this week.
The final Grand Slam of the WTA calendar is in the books, but the season moves forward as the women make a final push for the WTA Finals in Riyadh.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Carlos Alcaraz speaks on Donald Trump attending the US Open final.
Aryna Sabalenka roars past Jessica Pegula into US Open women's final.
How Venus Williams showcased American fashion at the US Open.
Amanda Anisimova defeats Naomi Osaka to reach US Open final.