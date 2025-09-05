Aryna Sabalenka Roars Past Jessica Pegula to Reach US Open Final
Aryna Sabalenka is inevitable.
The three-time Grand Slam champ has made it a habit of going deep in major tournaments and did not see this year's edition of the Open as a suitable place to cease this trend.
Although there was a hint of doubt in the air after the hometown favorite, Jessica Pegula, snagged the first set with a late break of serve, Sabalenka clawed her way back into the match to reach her third major final of the 2025 season, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.
"I'm super excited to give myself another opportunity, another final," Sabalenka said in her post-match press conference. "And if I'll be able to hold that trophy, it's going to mean a lot for me."
Within an enclosed Arthur Ashe Stadium, which would suit a heavy-hitter such as Sabalenka, it seemed even more likely that the Belarusian would make quick work of her opponent, considering she would be Pegula's first top-50 opponent at a major this entire year.
But, if straightforward logic took place on a tennis court, what would be the fun in that?
Nerves were evident for both players early on, with a double fault in only the second point of Pegula's very first service game and Sabalenka smacking a long routine overhead the point before. But with breaks of served exchanged later on, Pegula managed the last word on that regard, breaking Sabalenka's serve at 4-4, to then go on and secure the first set on her own serve.
It didn't take long for Sabalenka to respond, and craftily she did. While the 2023 US Open champion is known for her powerful groundstrokes and serve, she put on display her feel for the ball, bringing Pegula towards the net in a number of instances and exposing the lack of soft mitts on the four-seeded American.
Pegula would either not be able to reach a Sabalenka drop shot soon enough to lift it over the bottom half of the net, and if she did, Sabalenka's solid volleys would handle the rest.
The World No.1 finished the set, winning six of the eight points at the net. And with an early break of serve in the deciding set to secure a 3-1 lead, Sabalenka staved off four break point queries to go on and clinch match point after three attempts.
With a trademark roar to the sky, the seven-time Grand Slam finalist once again announced her arrival to championship weekend in the City that Never Sleeps.
The 2025 US Open singles tournament runs through September 7. Stay dialed in on Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
How Venus Williams showcased American fashion at the US Open.
Amanda Anisimova defeats Naomi Osaka to reach US Open final.
Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul out of Laver Cup, Davis Cup.
Why Do It? Carlos Alcaraz and Qinwen Zheng star in new Nike campaign.