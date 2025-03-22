Reilly Opelka Reveals $80,000 Fine From Indian Wells
The Sunshine Doubles gives and takes. Some players get upset, only to pull off a surprise victory and vice versa. Sometimes, that big win does not always pay off financially.
Look no further than Reilly Opelka. The outspoken American tennis player lost in the first round of Indian Wells, only to defeat Indian Wells finalist Holger Rune in the Miami Open.
On Saturday evening, Opelka took down Rune in a hard-fought three-set match: 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5). During the match, Rune complained to the umpire about the lights turning on in the middle of a point.
Afterward, Opelka called Rune's complaint valid before disclosing that he had been fined for a similar issue last week.
Opelka said, "If that were me, I probably would've been fined another 80 G's like I did last week at Indian Wells."
Opelka gave his side of the story, "They couldn't figure out how to turn on the lights. I asked for them. And then boom, I got slapped with a nice fine. So I'm playing for free this week."
It was news to most of the tennis world that Opelka had been fined $80,000 for complaining to the umpire about the lights. While that seems steep, fines increase with the level of the tournament as well as other variables and factors based on the situation.
Before arguing with the chair umpire at Indian Wells, Opelka beefed with umpire Greg Allensworth at the Dallas Open. Opelka described Allensworth as "bush league" and "amateur hour" and called for the ATP to suspend him.
Opelka is currently the World No. 114 with a record of 10-5. The 27-year-old faces Tomáš Macháč in the third round on Monday, March 24.
