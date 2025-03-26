Miami Open: Aryna Sabalenka Improves to 6-0 Over Qinwen Zheng
After struggling through the Middle East Swing, WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has returned to her dominant ways in the Sunshine Double.
Sabalenka made it to the Indian Wells finals and is now in the Miami Open semifinals for the first time in her career.
On Tuesday night, Sabalenka defeated nine-seed Qinwen Zheng in straight sets: 6-2, 7-5. Even more impressively, Sabalenka improved her head-to-head record against Zheng to 6-0.
Zheng fell behind early but showed signs of fight in the second. Ultimately, her serve remains an issue. Whether it is due to a lingering elbow injury or technical issues, Zheng cannot recapture her form during service games.
Zheng served at 47%, winning points on 65% of her first serves and 19% of her second serves. Compounding her issues, the Chinese star racked up unforced errors throughout the match.
Sabalenka only hit one ace but still hit 63% on serves and won points on 53% and 63% of her first and second serves. After the match, Sabalenka admitted that she and Zheng both struggled with the conditions.
"I'm very happy with the level I played, but in the second set, we both couldn't really adjust to the balls," said Sabalenka. "Maybe because it was a late match and both of us had not played any late matches here."
Sabalenka explained, "The balls were getting really heavy, and they were getting bigger, and I think we both couldn't adjust to the conditions; that's why we struggled with serving."
Sabalenka concluded, "But I'm super happy with the way I handled my emotions, and even though my serve didn't work well, I was fighting for every point, and I'm very proud of that. It's always a tough match against her, so I'm double happy with the win."
Sabalenka will face six-seed Jasmine Paolini in the semifinal tomorrow, Thursday, March 27. Meanwhile, Zheng will travel north to Charleston, South Carolina, for the Credit One Charleston Open.
After last night's loss, Zheng is 1-15 against the current top three players in the WTA (Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and Coco Gauff). Her record is 7-5 on the season.
