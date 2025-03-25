Watch Novak Djokovic's Heated Debate With Miami Open Umpire
As we write this, Novak Djokovic is facing off against Lorenzo Musetti in the fourth round of the Miami Open. Djokovic took the first set 6-2 and is off to a 4-1 start in the second set of the match.
It looks like Djokovic has his old fight back. Not only is he playing with ferocity on the court, but he is carrying it over to the bench during breaks. Djokovic fell behind 0-2 in the match, and then rattled off eight straight games.
If the match continues to be lopsided, the main highlight will be Djokovic's heated debate with chair umpire Fergus Murphy. Thankfully, the Tennis Channel shared an up-close video of the exchange on social media.
As you can see (and hear clearly) in the 1:17 video, Djokovic was not pleased with Murphy for the warning. Not only that, but the crux of their argument was who had the authority to penalize Djokovic.
Murphy contended that he was just following the automatic serve clock and "we've done this for about a year now." Meanwhile, Djokovic asked, "So, basically, shot clock gives me warning, not you?"
If Djokovic goes on to win the match he will face Sebastian Korda in the quarterfinals. \Regardless of the outcome, it is safe to assume Djokovic will have plenty more to say about the issue in his post-match press conference.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
Novak Djokovic made history with a record-breaking 411th ATP Masters 1000 win.
Reilly Opelka reveals why he was fined $80,000 at Indian Wells.
Coco Gauff's Miami Open homecoming ends in heartbreak.
Emma Raducanu makes her first-ever Masters 1000 quarterfinal.
Naomi Osaka explained how Jasmine Paolini's game caught her off guard in their first-ever meeting.