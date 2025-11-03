Alexranda Eala Announces End of Her Historic 2025 WTA Season
Last Thursday, Victoria Mboko defeated Alexandra Eala in the Round of 16 in the Hong Kong Open. Mboko went on to win her second career WTA title, while the loss served as the end of Eala's trailblazing season.
It comes as no major surprise that Eala announced the end of her 2025 WTA season. With just the WTA Finals and the Austin 125, this week marks the perfect endpoint for Eala.
Best of all, it comes as she reaches a career-high World No. 50 ranking. The 20-year-old reflected on her journey with a heartfelt message to her fans on Instagram.
Eala's Message to Fans
"My season comes to an end [Face Holding Back Tears emoji], I have no words to describe what 2025 has brought me. My dreams have truly come alive," wrote Eala.
It’s such a privilege to look back at this year and relive these amazing moments through memory. All that's happened this season and the emotions that come with it is a love letter to my family, friends, team, every supporter across my journey in tennis, and of course, baby Alex."
Eala concluded, "This marks the beginning of what I hope to be a long, happy and fruitful career on tour! Thank you every body, see you in 2026!"
Eala's Historic 2025 Season
The vast majority of tennis fans did not know Eala's magical run at the Miami Open. The Filipina entered the WTA 1000 Masters event as the World No. 140. She ended up upsetting a Grand Slam Champion in three consecutive matches: Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Swiatek.
Although her progress was not always linear, Eala gradually moved up the WTA Rankings and became a media darling as the season progressed. By August, Nike dropped a limited-edition collection inspired by her Filipino heritage.
Eala's First WTA Title
At the U.S. Open, Eala came back from 5-1 down in the third set to defeat Clara Tauson in a dramatic tiebreak. She became the first Filipina to win a Grand Slam match.
In September, Eala made history again by defeating Panna Udvardy to take home the WTA 125 title in Guadalajara. She became the first Filipina to win a WTA tour title and was up to No. 61 in the WTA Rankings before battling through a tough Asian Swing of the schedule.
