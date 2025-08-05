Alex Eala Unveils Her Nike Collection on the Cover of Vogue
Alex Eala's collaboration with Nike continues to flourish with the release of the Nike By You In Full Bloom t-shirt. Park Access, the official Nike retailer for the Philippines, dropped a t-shirt honoring Eala's Filipino heritage.
Designed by Manila-based artist Georgina Camus, the tee features the national flower of the Philippines, the Sampaguita flower, against a tennis court. The flower design is a "blooming tribute" to Eala's tennis journey as well as a reminder of her roots.
"This custom tee is a symbol of discipline, courage, and full-circle growth—designed to inspire the next generation to bloom in their own time," Camus said in an Instagram post.
The t-shirt's design took inspiration from a special hair piece Nike designed for Eala during Wimbledon: the white Sampaguita flower on a hair tie. Vogue Philippines dropped the limited-edition design in an intimate shoot featuring Eala wearing both the t-shirt and the hair tie with wide-legged jeans and silver-black shoes.
Eala wore the hair tie during her Centre Court debut against defending champion Barbora Krejčíková. Despite losing her first-round match to Krejčíková, Eala played an entertaining three-set thriller against the Czech in her first Wimbledon main draw appearance.
Eala has been paving the way for tennis in the Philippines since her junior days. Not only is she the first Filipino player to win a junior Grand Slam singles title, but she is the only Filipino tennis player to hold multiple junior slam titles. The World No. 56 has continued to make history since her WTA main-draw debut in August 2021.
She is the first Filipina player to break into the top 100 and is the first Filipino to make a WTA final in the Open Era.
Eala defeated then World No. 5 Madison Keys at the 2025 Miami Open for her first top-five win before upsetting five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek to make her first career semifinal, making her the first Filipina to topple multiple top-five players and the first Filipina to reach a semifinal.
Eala is currently on the cusp of reaching the top 50, a promising reward following her first tour-level final in Eastbourne earlier this summer. With the upcoming US Open on the horizon, the 20-year-old will be looking to make a long run in the second Grand Slam main draw of her career.
Nike By You In Full Bloom is available for purchase on both a tote bag and a ball cap alongside the tee online at parkaccess.com.ph.
