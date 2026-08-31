American Players to Watch at the 2026 US Open

The 2026 US Open is underway, and the tournament’s host country has assembled a strong group of competitors for the Queens showdown. The US’ recent record is mixed; an American hasn’t won the men’s draw since Andy Roddick’s victory in 2003, while Coco Gauff claimed the women’s title in 2023.

With so many stars taking the court at Flushing Meadows, this year’s tournament is sure to be a hit for the USA. Let’s take a look at the most exciting names and storylines that fans should keep an eye on.

Men’s Singles

Ben Shelton

As the USA’s highest-ranked singles player, 23-year-old Ben Shelton is a natural choice to back at the US Open. Shelton is ranked 9th overall heading into the tournament and has had a promising season, winning four tournaments despite a stumble in Cincinnati.

Shelton is known for his fiercely powerful serve and athletic style of play, but sometimes struggles with consistency and versatility. His first match at the US Open will be against the Netherlands’ top-ranked Tallon Griekspoor, who defeated top-seeded Alexander Zverev this year in Montreal.

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz, ranked No. 4 in the world and No. 2 in the USA, is another top contender for the tournament title. Fritz is the ninth-seeded player in the tournament, and will face Darwin Blanch in the first round. Victory there would take him to his first seeded match against Italy’s Flavio Cobolli, with the possibility of playing Zverev in the semifinals.

Fritz uses his unique hybrid grip and explosive forehand to deliver fast cross-court shots to keep opponents guessing. He missed four major tournaments in 2026 while attending to a knee injury, but gave a strong performance at the Mubadala DC Open in July, winning the title. Fritz will be aiming to take a decisive win for his 2026 season, making him an important player to watch on the court.

Frances Tiafoe

11th-seeded Frances Tiafoe will enter the tournament on an upward trajectory after a season of consistent quality. Tiafoe has only claimed an ATP 500 title in Halle this year, but favors the hard-court season, where he’s historically given his best performances. Martin Damm Jr. will be Tiafoe’s first opponent on the 30th, with a favorable path from there against Valentin Vacherot, Daniil Medvedev, and Novak Djokovic.

Tiafoe is ranked 12th in the world, with an impressive 11-spot jump after reaching the finals at the Cincinnati Open. His play is driven by an unorthodox forehand, powerful swing, and best-in-class serve return, and he’ll be looking to kickstart his hard-court swing with a strong run in New York.

Women’s Singles

Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula’s 2024 US Open saw her fall to Aryna Sabalenka in the final round, but the world No. 3 is still a top option for the women’s singles draw. The Floridian took titles this year in Dubai and Charleston and reached three finals, but is still seeking her first career Grand Slam tournament win.

Pegula started the tournament by defeating Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday, with seeded rivals Leylah Fernandez and Sorana Cirstea on the bracket from there. Pegula is a highly technical player, pairing meticulous timing with dominating ball control to stay ahead of heavy hitters. She's stated in interviews that she sees this US Open as a highly competitive contest, and will be looking to make a strong run to claim the trophy.

Coco Gauff

Major favorite and No. 4 seed Coco Gauff enters the tournament on a high note after winning in Cincinnati this year. The world No. 4-ranked player has an impressive 40/13 record in 2026, and is looking to take another title at the US Open after her victory in 2023.

Gauff’s playstyle is based on unmatched coverage and athleticism, seeing her return unfavorable runaway shots and put up consistent defense to take points with well-timed topspin-heavy shots. She’ll start the tournament against Turkey’s Zeynep Sönmez on Tuesday, and will face potential matchups against Sara Bejlek and Alexandra Eala.

Amanda Anisimova

Entering New York as the 10th seed, Amanda Anisimova is in a strong position to take her first singles title at the US Open. Anisimova has performed well this year across a slate of tournaments, and, despite not taking any championships, she has emerged as a compelling candidate to win the women’s draw.

Anisimova plays an aggressive baseline game, extending rallies to find the right moment for her decisive two-handed backhand. Her first-round matchup against fellow American Ashlyn Krueger is on Monday, with seeded opponents Anastasia Potapova and Jelena Ostapenko to face from there.