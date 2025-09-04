Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul out of Laver Cup, Davis Cup
Team World and the United States Davis Cup team have had a rough Thursday so far, with it being confirmed that both Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul have withdrawn from Laver Cup San Francisco 2025 and the Davis Cup Second Round Qualifying bout against Czechia, due to injury.
The top Americans will be replaced on Team World by rising star Alex Michelsen, who currently sits at 32 in the world at only the age of 20, and Reilly Opelka. While this will mark Michelsen's inaugural donning of Team World red, Opelka will be making his second-ever appearance after competing at the 2021 Laver Cup in Boston.
However, the 6'11 American will be looking for his first-ever Laver Cup win, currently holding a 0-2 all-time record at the event. The four-time ATP title holder will be coming in with much momentum, though, playing some of his best tennis since his year-and-a-half hiatus due to a wrist injury. Opelka now sits within the top 100 at No.67 in the world for the first time since 2022.
In addition to Opelka and Michelsen, six-time Grand Slam champ Rajeev Ram will be accompanying the two in Delray Beach to represent the red, white, and blue.
This will be Michelsen's second time being tapped by Davis Cup Captain Bob Bryan this year, after being a part of the team that swept Chinese Taipei in the first round of qualifying in February. Opelka will be returning to represent his country from not too long a gap either, having taken part in the 2024 campaign for the United States.
Team World Captain Andre Agassi and his squad will be aiming to secure this year's edition of the Laver Cup on home soil for the second time ever, while Davis Cup Captain Bob Bryan and the Americans will take on the Czech Republic with a spot in the Davis Cup Final 8 at stake.
The second round qualifying tie will take place from September 12-14, ending five days before the start of this year's Laver Cup.
Shelton's withdrawal from the event comes with littleafter he retired from his third-round match against France's Adrian Mannarino due to an apparent left shoulder injury. With his coach and father, Bryan Shelton, signaling to him before the start of the fifth set to retire with a shake of both hands, the 22-year-old was forced to leave the match for the first time in 178 professional matches.
For Tommy Paul, the American bowed out of the US Open in the third round as well, suffering a 5-set defeat to Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik. Paul, seemingly aggravating a hip injury in his bout with the World No. 24, went down in the deciding set, 6-1, as a result. This comes briefly after the Jersey native's month-long hiatus from the Tour due to a foot tendon rupture.
An update on Shelton and Paul's timeline away from the court is still to come, leaving the option of the pair taking part in the Asia swing and potentially the ATP Finals on the table still--if their respective rankings qualify them at that point in the season.
The United States Davis Cup home tie against Czechia will take place between Sept. 12-14, with Laver Cup San Francisco 2025 to follow between Sept. 19-21. Stay dialed in on Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
