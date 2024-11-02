Aryna Sabalenka Beats Qinwen Zheng in 1st Match of WTA Finals
The WTA Finals kicked off with an exciting first match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The one-seed Aryna Sabalenka faced off against her rival seven-seed Qinwen Zheng.
It was the first time Sabalenka had played since her win against Zheng in the Wuhan Open finals. While Zheng went on to win the Pan Pacific Open, it was more of the same on Saturday.
Sabalenka defeated Zheng in straight sets: 6-3, 6-4. Sabalenka is now 4-0 against Zheng this year and 5-0 in their careers. While the WTA World No. 7 is a rising star, Sabalenka has stymied Zheng from winning multiple Grand Slams.
While much was made of the lukewarm handshake after their last match, both players demonstrated good sportsmanship after today's match (even if it took a moment for Zheng to realize the match was over).
Despite losing handily, Zheng played well. She showed off her serve, hitting five aces in the first set. However, Sabalenka was able to contain her power with accuracy today, which is too much for any player to overcome.
After the match, Sabalenka was asked about her 5-0 record over Zheng. The WTA World No. 1 was deferential in her answer, "I don't know. She's such a great player. We always had great battles. She plays aggressive tennis. She forced me to step in and go for it. That's why I bring my best tennis. Super happy with the first win. She's such a tough opponent.
Sabalenka made it clear how much she wanted to win this year-end tournament, "It would mean everything to me. It's one of my dreams. I really worked hard the past years since the very beginning of my career. I really hope I'll be able to hold this beautiful trophy one day."
The group stage continues with more action today. Sabalenka will face either Jasmine Paolini or Elena Rybakina on Monday. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.