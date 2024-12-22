Aryna Sabalenka Comments on Iga Swiatek's Doping Case
In late November, the tennis world was shocked by the news of WTA World No.2 Iga Swiatek's doping ban. Even more surprising was that tennis and anti-doping organizations concealed the story for months.
Swiatek has completed her suspension and is now ready to start fresh with the new season at the United Cup and then the Australian Open in January.
While the case is closed, Swiatek's scandal will likely remain a topic of discussion for months. For example, World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka was recently asked about Swiatek's case and gave an answer that can easily be interpreted in different ways.
Both players are in Abu Dhabi this week, playing the World Tennis League. Sabalenka spoke with The National and said of Swiatek's case:
"People tend to overreact before understanding the situation, so I don't want to speak out in any way. I believe in clean sports… I have nothing more to add," answered Sabalenka.
Sabalenka is known for taking a cautious approach when discussing controversial issues. Sometimes, tennis fans criticize Sabalenka for being too cautious when answering tough questions.
However, no one can deny the difficult position many tennis players must navigate when talking about their friends, rivals, and the sport.
Swiatek and Sabalenka have met 12 times on the WTA Tour, with the Swiatek holding an 8-4 record in their head-to-head. The two rivals have never met in a Grand Slam singles final but have won three Slams (all hard court titles), and Swiatek has won five Slams (four on clay and one on hard).
Both players battled for the WTA World No.1 ranking down the stretch of last season. Sabalenka eventually clinched the title as Swiatek quietly dealt with her doping drama and shook up her coaching staff.
