Aryna Sabalenka Explains The Tiger On Her Coach's Head
On Saturday night, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula in straight sets of the women's singles finals at the US Open. It is Sabalenka's third Grand Slam title and proof that she is the best hard-court player in tennis.
While the US Open had proven to be elusive for Sabalenka in the past, everyone knew she had the talent to win the title. Especially her fitness coach, Jason Stacy.
Stacy grabbed the attention from media and fans during Saturday's match by unveiling a temporary tiger tattoo on top of his head. Of course, Sabalenka was asked about this after the match.
Sabalenka said, "Jason promised me if I make it to the finals, he's going to make it, he's going to put it on his forehead. I wish it would be a little bit lower, like right here (gesturing towards her forehead) it would be cooler right?"
Anyone who follows Sabalenka knows about her love for tigers. She has the big cat tattooed on her left forearm and carries around a tiger plushie with her to each match.
Before the US Open, Serve On SI asked Sabalenka about her tiger plushie. She said, "Of course! The tiger is always with me. On my arm, it's in my soul; it's in my blood. It's always there!"
