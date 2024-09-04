Jack Draper Rocks Andre Agassi's Nike Tennis Shoes at US Open
Jack Draper's hot streak continued on Wednesday night with a win over Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the US Open. Draped downed de Minaur 6-3, 7-5, 6-2.
In addition to putting on a clinic on the courts at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Draper also showed off his sense of style. The British tennis player paid tribute to the iconic sneakers of American tennis legend Andre Agassi.
Drape wore the Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 "Hot Lava" after his match at the US Open. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.
Of course, many tennis fans will remember Agassi's tennis shoes from when he debuted them in 1989. However, Nike has given the shoes new life over the years with retro releases.
The most recent release for the Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 "Hot Lava" came last week. The old-school shoes were released on August 30 for $150 in adult sizes - a testament to Agassi's timeless kicks.
Although the shoes sold out online, tennis fans can find them just above retail price on sneaker resale websites like StockX, GOAT, and eBay.
Draper will play the winner of Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals on Friday. Hopefully, we get to see him rock more sneaker heat. Tennis fans can say locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.