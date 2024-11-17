ATP Finals Preview: Jannik Sinner vs. Taylor Fritz
It has been a long and exciting tennis season, and now it all comes down to one match. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner faces No. 5 Taylor Fritz in the title match of the ATP Finals on Sunday afternoon in Turin, Italy. It is the second time the two players are meeting in this tournament.
It has been a breakout season for Sinner, who bookmarked the year with wins at the Australian Open and US Open. However, he has also been dogged by doping controversy since August. Meanwhile, Fritz is looking to cap off the best year of his career.
Match Information
Sinner and Fritz are scheduled to play at 12:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, November 17. Fans in the United States can watch the match on the Tennis Channel. Fans from anywhere in the world can check out the ATP website for more detailed television listings.
Head-to-Head History
Sinner and Fritz have faced each other four times, with Sinner winning the last three meetings. Fritz picked up a win against Sinner at 2021 Indian Wells. Since then, Sinner won the 2023 Indian Wells, the 2024 US Open finals, and the group stage of the 2024 ATP Finals (just five days ago).
Rankings
Sinner entered the ATP Finals as the World No. 1 with a record of 65-6 with seven singles titles. Fritz entered the tournament as the World No. 5 with a record of 49-21 with two singles titles.
Odds
Sinner enters the title match as the heavy favorite (-650), while Fritz is the major underdog (+450). These odds were provided by BetMGM. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
