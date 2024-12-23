Australian Tennis Star Max Purcell Suspended for Doping Violation
Tennis has been rocked by its third doping scandal of the year. Max Purcell has admitted breaking anti-doping rules and has been provisionally suspended from tennis while under investigation.
Purcell admitted to the violation and has been suspended since December 12. The 26-year-old has requested to be provisionally suspended since December 10.
On December 23, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed the suspension, saying the Australian breached rules relating to the use of a "prohibited method" rather than a positive test for a banned substance.
Purcell shared a statement on Instagram: "I have voluntarily accepted a provisional suspension since I unknowingly received an IV infusion of vitamins above the allowable limit of 100ml."
His statement continued, "Until last week when I received medical records from a clinic showing that the amount of an IV I received was above 100ml, I was fully convinced I had done everything to ensure that I had followed the WADA regulations and methods."
Purcell concluded, "But the records show that the IV was over the 100ml limit, even though I told the clinic that I was a professional athlete and needed the IV to be under 100ml."
The World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) states, "Infusions or injections of 100 ml or less within a 12-hour period are permitted unless the infused/injected substance is on the Prohibited List."
The ITIA has not yet commented on the specifics of Purcell's violation. Additionally, the provisional suspension leaves it unclear how much tennis Purcell will miss. It is possible that Purcell will miss the 2025 Australian Open.
He was absent from the Grand Slam's list of singles wildcards despite being ranked ATP World No.105. Purcell won the U.S. Open doubles title in September with compatriot Jordan Thompson and is ranked world No.12 in doubles.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.