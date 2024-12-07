Iga Swiatek Spent a Fortune Proving Her Innocence in Doping Scandal
For several months, WTA World No. 2 Iga Swiatek had to perform at a high level while compartmentalizing her doping scandal. After a thorough investigation involving multiple agencies, Swiatek was ultimately proven innocent and received a slap on the wrist.
The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) issued a one-month ban after ruling that the player's level of fault was at the lowest end of the range for "No Significant Fault or Negligence" and not intentional.
However, it required a lot of work and money for Swiatek to clear her name. In an interview with Anita Werner for the Polish television station TVN24, Swiatek revealed how much the situation cost her financially.
"I spent about 70,000 dollars on a lawyer, 15,000 euros on expert opinions and tests. In addition, there is the loss of the financial prize for Cincinnati [Open]. But, to be honest, it did not matter to me," said the five-time Grand Slam Champion.
Swiatek continued, "The most important thing was to prove my innocence. I am giving these amounts so that people will be aware of the problems faced by athletes who do not earn as much money as I do on the court and practice disciplines where earnings are much lower."
Swiatek tested positive for the prohibited substance trimetazidine (TMZ) in August before the Cincinnati Open. Swiatek's defense argued that contamination occurred with a non-prescription melatonin medication she took for sleep issues caused by jet lag.
Swiatek has already served 22 days of the suspension while the process was ongoing. She has just eight more days to serve and will be eligible to play in the first Grand Slam of the new season, the Australian Open, which starts on January 12, 2025.
Swiatek missed the entire Asia Swing of the 2024 WTA season due to a provisional suspension and used the opportunity to shake up her coaching staff. In early October, she abruptly parted ways Tomasz Wiktorowski after the three most successful years of her career.
A few weeks later, Swiatek hired Naomi Osaka's ex-coach, Wim Fissette. She eventually returned to the court in November for the WTA Finals and then the Billie Jean King Cup finals.
