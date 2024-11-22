Babolat Unveils Tennis Racket for Rafael Nadal's Retirement
Tributes from all over the world continue to celebrate the legendary career of Rafael Nadal. While we have seen players, fans, and media pay homage to the "King of Clay," none are doing a better job than his sponsors.
Of course, Nike helped take over the Davis Cup in Málaga, Spain. However, Nadal's official tennis racket sponsor, Babolat, is doing an excellent job of creating equipment that honors the 22-time Grand Slam champion.
Earlier this week, we saw Nadal debut a custom tennis racket bag created by Babolat. Now, the French sportswear brand has unveiled a custom tennis racket that is leaving players and fans drooling over the incredible attention to detail.
Babolt shared five pictures of the custom racket on its official Instagram account. The caption read, "Hang it in The Louvre. Celebrating an extraordinary career with a collector’s racquet. The ultra-limited edition (only 92 units) symbolizing Rafa’s 92 career titles will be gifted to those close to Rafa. Not available for sale. #BabolatFamily."
Sadly, the racket will not go on sale and only 92 units are in existence. But that does not stop us from admiring the beautiful artwork on the racket. Similar to the custom bag, the paint job highlights Nadal's partnership with Babolat. Additionally, icons signify the cities where he won his 22 Grand Slams.
While this racket will never go on sale to the public, fans can shop the rest of Nadal's signature collection and stunning equipment on the Babolat website. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
