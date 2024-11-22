The French Open Shares Pictures of Snow-Covered Clay Courts
It has been an unforgettable year for Roland-Garros. The iconic clay courts at Stade Roland Garros hosted the French Open and the Summer Olympics. It also saw the retirement of its most famous player.
Earlier this week, Rafael Nadal officially played his last professional tennis tournament. Although Nadal is a Spaniard, he is a part of French tennis history. The "King of Clay" won the French Open a record 14 times.
As luck would have it, a beautiful white snow fell softly on the hard clay courts in Paris this week. The official Roland-Garros social media accounts shared breathtaking pictures and said, "The Paris skies' way of shedding a few tears for Rafa."
Nadal's verified account liked the post on Instagram. While he did not leave a comment, many fans spoke on the beauty of the snow-covered court and left tributes to Nadal in the comment section.
One fan said, "Even the weather knows that it's no longer the same without Rafa." Another added, "How truly fitting! Terrific symbolism. It will truly be a winter of discontent without its king."
Other fans suggested good ideas about honoring Nadal. One fan suggested, "Maybe consider renaming center court in his honor? Or putting one of his quotes up in the arena?" Another said, "Need a court or stadium named for him."
Tournament organizers offer a detailed breakdown of the history and maintenance schedule of the hallowed red dirt at Roland-Garros. Originally, clay was used as a practical consideration. The Renshaw Brothers, back in 1880 in Cannes, used powdered terra cotta to cover grass courts that were wilting in the heat.
While the concept remains the same, technology has improved. The earth is covered with a total of five layers, each around 80 centimeters in depth: the first is made up of stones, followed by gravel, clinker (volcanic residue), limestone, and finally, a thin layer of crushed brick about two millimeters thick, giving the courts their ochre hue.
The surface is more demanding physically, clay is the least harsh of surfaces – it protects the joints and limits the risk of injury, making it ideal for any level of player.
During the tournament, the court follows a strict maintenance program. The courts are uncovered and swept during the mornings. During the matches, the courts are swept, and lines are brushed between every set. After the matches, the courts are swept, brushed, and watered. During the evening, they give the surface an intense watering.
The 2025 French Open is scheduled to run from May 25 through June 8, 2025. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.