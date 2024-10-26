Ben Shelton Beats Arthur Fils in Swiss Indoors Semifinals
Ben Shelton and Arthur Fils are two of the most exciting young players in sports. While their potential has not yet been met, they are a must-see for fans all over the world.
Entering Saturday's semifinal match at the Swiss Indoors, Shelton and Fils had split their two prior matchups. Fils recently defeated Shelton in the Japan Open, but history would not repeat itself in Basel.
The six-seed Shelton defeated the seven-seed Fils in straight sets: 6-3, 7-6(9). After an easy first set for Shelton that lasted just 25 minutes, the pressure amplified in the second set, which culminated in an intense tie-break.
Shelton was down 5-0 in the second set tie-break but would not go down easily. As has been on display throughout the entire Swiss Indoors, Shelton's effort was incredible. He fought back to win the 11-minute tie-break.
Shelton hit 16 winners and just eight unforced errors. Fils hit 16 winners, but tallied 17 unforced errors. Fils hit nine aces to Shelton's eight aces. There was no shortage of power between these two electric stars.
Thanks to today's impressive victory, Shelton has advanced to the third ATP Final of his career (he won in Tokyo last year and Houston this year).
Even better, Shelton is the first American to reach the final in Basel since Andre Agassi in 1998. He is just the ninth American overall to reach the finals in Basel.
Shelton will face the winner of Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard (who just defeated four-seed Holger Rune) in the Swiss Indoor finals on Sunday. Entering the tournament, Shelton was the ATP World No. 23 with a record 37-23. Shelton is looking to pick up his fifth win in six days.
