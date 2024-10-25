Carlos Alcaraz Gets Easy Path in Rolex Paris Masters Draw
There are plenty of exciting tennis tournaments currently underway, but the sport got an extra jolt of energy on Friday afternoon. Tournament organizers for the Rolex Paris Masters have officially unveiled the draw.
It is the final Masters 1000 of the 2024 season, and several players are scrambling to secure one of the last remaining spots in next month's ATP Finals.
Below is a detailed look at the Rolex Paris Masters' singles draw and some of the potential matches tennis fans have already begun circling on their brackets.
One of the most noteworthy aspects of the draw is the absence of seven-time champion Novak Djokovic. Earlier this week, it was announced that Djokovic will miss the tournament for the first time since 2020. Also, not welcomed news for Lacoste who sponsors Djokovic and the tournament.
It should come as no surprise that Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz take the top two seeds on opposite sides of the draw. However, their paths to victory are far from certain as the field is stacked this year. But Alcaraz certainly has the preferrable draw.
Fans were quick to point out a potential second-round match between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton (Sinner has beaten Shelton in four out of five matches).
Also, Taylor Fritz and Alexander Fritz are on the same side of the bracket once again. Zverev faces steep competition to break past the semifinals, with Sinner, Fritz, Andrey Rublev, and Lorenzo Musetti standing in his way.
On the other side of the bracket, Carlos Alcaraz faces a slightly easier slate of potential matches. Besides Brandon Nakashima in the third round, his first real test does not come until the semifinals.
Daniil Medvedev, Frances Tiafoe, and Grigor Dimitrov could all stand in Sinner's way of winning yet another singles title this season.
The Paris Rolex Masters runs from October 26 to November 3. The top eight seeds receive a first-round bye for the hard-court tournament. With the ATP Finals the following week, this tournament carries major implications for the end of the season.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.