Ben Shelton Dominates First Match of Swiss Indoors
Ben Shelton had never played at the Swiss Indoors before today. But the 22-year-old looked totally in command when facing Tomás Martín Etcheverry in the Round of 32.
Shelton defeated Etcheverry in straight sets: 6-3, 6-4. However, the match was not without plenty of distractions. A controversial call during the first set ignited passionate fans on social media.
Shelton was up 3-2 when one of his returns his Etcheverry's leg before bouncing out of the court, but the replay showed the ball was already out.
Instead of the game getting tied up 30-30, Shelton went up 40-15 and broke Etcheverry in the following point. The bad call most likely had no impact on the overall outcome of the match, but it did change the momentum of the first set.
The second strange moment came later in the second set when a fan proposed to Shelton from the stands. Shelton laughed it off and continued his dominant play. Despite showing valiant effort, Etcheverry struggled to contain Shelton's powerful left-handed serve.
Shelton will face the winner of Adrian Mannarino and Stan Wawrinka in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, October 23. The winner of that match will likely face Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.
Shelton is currently the ATP World No. 23 and has a record of 38-23 with one singles title this season. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.