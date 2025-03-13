Ben Shelton is Now Great at Returning Serves Too
On Wednesday, Ben Shelton dominated the heavy-hitting Brandon Nakashima in the Round of 16 at Indian Well: 7-6 (6), 6-1. Shelton punched his ticket for a quarterfinal showdown against Jack Draper later tonight.
After advancing to the Australian Open semifinal, Shelton struggled in Dallas and Acapulco due to fatigue and heat. However, the 22-year-old is thriving in the desert this week.
During yesterday's post-match press conference, Shelton explained a minor change that is making a big difference for him in the ATP 1000 Masters tournament.
"For me, the one biggest thing is how I returned, how many returns I was able to put in play against a really, really good server," said Shelton.
When asked why he ran away with the second set, Shelton returned to his first talking point. "Yeah, I made a small adjustment on my return of serve. I thought that I did a great job mixing up my position, so he wasn't exactly sure where the ball was coming or how it was coming."
Shelton continued, "For me, he has an amazing slider serve. He can open up the angles really well, and I thought I did a great job cutting off those angles today."
Shelton concluded, "It's not always black and white returning well and being able to come away with a set like that, but for me, just playing with energy and being focused all the way through, which sometimes in the past I have struggled with, staying focused the whole time, was big from me."
Nakashima did not hit a single ace against Shelton. Additionally, the powerful player hit 48% on his first serve, winning 60% of the points on his first serve and 55% on his second serve.
Meanwhile, Shelton tallied six aces, hitting 66% on first serves, winning 73% of the points on first serves and 70% on second serves.
Shelton said about his own serve, "I feel like I'm hitting my kick serve, one of the best I have hit in my life right now. Maybe 2022 Cincinnati competes with it (smiling)."
He explained, "But for me, there are certain tournaments in the past where I just haven't been grooved with it, and it hasn't come off. Even the courts that feel the most bouncy and the most lively, I just haven't been using it as much because I just haven't been getting the sideways bounce that I want."
Shelton continued, "For me, I feel really confident going after the kick over and over if I can really stretch them with it. It's just jumping up straight; guys can move back far enough and rope that forehand. If I can send it into the side fence, then I feel a little bit more comfortable using it.
Shelton concluded, "I have that spot pretty dialed in right now, so I have been able to give myself the opportunity to hit it so many times that I feel like I'm getting the most production out of it that I can."
Shelton is currently the World No. 12 with a record of 10-4 this season. He is the youngest American men's tennis player to reach the quarterfinals of Indian Wells since Andy Roddick in 2004.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
Coco Gauff after Indian Wells loss: "It's not as bad as it seems."
Carlos Alcaraz breaks down "really slow" Indian Wells courts.
Novak Djokovic explains "immense" difference between courts at Indian Wells.
Frances Tiafoe loses to World No. 349 (and his ex-coach).
Qinwen Zheng ready for "fight" with Iga Swiatek in Indian Wells quarterfinal.