Ben Shelton is Now Great at Returning Serves Too

Using the conditions to great effect ⚠️@BenShelton finding some additional #ServeEffectiveness @BNPPARIBASOPEN 🚀



52-wk Avg to Tournament Avg.

68.9% ⬆️ to 70.7% on 1st Serve

36.8% ⬆️ to 49.3% on 2nd Serve 📈#TennisInsights | @atptour pic.twitter.com/TRQ8AClymG