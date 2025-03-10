Frances Tiafoe loses to World No. 349 (and his ex-coach)
The vibes surrounding Frances Tiafoe on Sunday night were strong. The American tennis star was playing in front of a friendly crowd on a cool desert night at Indian Wells.
Tiafoe had taken part in a larger-than-life activation for lululemon and was well-positioned to advance to the fourth round in the BNP Paribas Open.
Even before the match, the 16-seed Tiafoe joked about forgetting his tennis rackets again. However, his unseeded opponent, World No. 349 Yosuke Watanuki, was ready for the biggest match of his career.
Watanuki defeated Tiafoe in straight sets: 6-4, 7-6(6). The Japanese qualifier hit 47 winners, 16 aces, and saved four break points. Compounding his stellar play, Tiafoe was not himself during the upset.
Adding insult to injury, Watanuki is coached by Wayne Ferreira. Tiafoe and Ferreira parted ways in December 2023 after three years together. Last night's victory was a win for Watanuki and Ferreira.
Watanuki defeated 19-seed Tomas Machac before upsetting Tiafoe and will rise at least 137 places in the updated world rankings. "I'm speechless. I can't find my words, but I'm so happy to be here," said Watanuki.
Watanuki's Cinderella story will only become more challenging going forward. The 26-year-old faces unseeded No. 43 Tallon Griekspoor in the fourth round on Tuesday, March 11.
Meanwhile, Tiafoe falls to 5-5 on the season and will prepare for the Miami Open next week. It is still early in the ATP calendar, but Tiafoe has yet to win back-to-back matches this year.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
