Novak Djokovic explains "immense" difference between courts at Indian Wells
Saturday was another "bad day in the office," according to Novak Djokovic. Botic Van De Zandschulp defeated Djokovic in three sets in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells: 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.
This is the second straight ATP 1000 Masters level tournament where Djokovic has lost to a lucky loser. Additionally, he is riding a three-match losing streak for the first time since 2018.
After the disappointing showing, Djokovic was asked several big-picture questions about his career. However, the 24-time Grand Slam champion did provide some illuminating insight, as always, with one of his more detailed answers.
When asked what was bothering him physically during the match, Djokovic made no excuses, "iIt's always something happening, but I don't want to talk about it. I mean, obviously no excuses for a poor performance."
His answer continued and shed light on the drama surrounding the resurfaced courts at Indian Wells. "To be honest, the difference between the center court and the other courts is immense," said Djokovic.
He continued, "Ball is bouncing on the center courts higher than some of the highest clay courts, to be honest. Yeah, just struggled a lot with that rhythm."
Djokovic was not making excuses for his poor performance, but the Serbian tennis superstar has earned the benefit of the doubt when he speaks about the sport.
After another early exit, Djokovic will have just over a week off before the start of the Miami Open later this month. He is currently the World No. 7 with a singles record of 7-4.
