Carlos Alcaraz Breaks Down "Really Slow" Indian Wells Courts
Tennis players are notoriously picky and superstitious. All of the world's best players got a surprise just before the start of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
Tournament organizers announced that the courts had been resurfaced as part of a new deal with a different company.
Many players, fans, and media members speculated that the newly surfaced courts would play at a faster pace with a lower bounce. That would be a big change in settings from what the players are used to competing on in the desert.
Reigning champs like Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz would not want that. Since then, players have given their reviews which have varied (so far, weather has been a more important variable).
On Tuesday, ATP World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz gave his opinion of the newly-surfaced courts. The four-time Grand Slam champion spoke with press at Indian Wells, and it was reported by The Tennis Letter on X (formerly Twitter).
"So right now that I practiced few times, that I have played two matches, it's kind of same. It kind of same court, really slow, bounce a lot."
That is similar to what Novak Djokovic said after his surprising first round loss to Botic Van De Zandschulp on Sunday.
Alcaraz explained how the court plays different between night and day matches. "So, it's totally different when you play at night or during the day, but I practice, for example, this morning, that it was a lot of heat, and the ball was super bouncing and the court is super slow."
Alcaraz concluded, "So, didn't felt any difference, which for me I think is good. But yeah, they said that they change it, but if nobody told me that I would think it is the same."
That is good news for Alcaraz. The 21-year-old is in pursuit of an historic third straight title at Indian Wells.
Additionally, a Masters 1000 title would help him close the gap on Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev in the ATP Rankings.
The two-seed Alcaraz faces the 14-seed Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round on Wednesday, March 12. Alcaraz is with a record of 12-2 with one title this season.
