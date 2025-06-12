Ben Shelton Parts Ways With Roger Federer's Talent Agency
American tennis star Ben Shelton is on the verge of cracking the top ten in the ATP Rankings for the first time in his career. Shelton will accomplish that feat under new management.
Earlier this week, William Morris Endeavor (WME) announced Shelton as the newest addition to its star-studded roster. The talent agency's tennis client list includes Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe, and Serena Williams.
Tiafoe commented on the company's Instagram post, "Welcome brothaaaa." Meanwhile, tennis player Nick Kyrgios, tennis commentator Prakasha Mritraj, and NBA star Austin Reaves liked the post.
This is a major blow to Team8. Coco Gauff left the company in April to launch Coco Gauff Enterprises. Now, they are losing a second American tennis star in as many months.
Team8 was co-founded by 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer and his long-time agent Tony Godsick. Shelton signed with the company in 2022, shortly after going pro.
This could make things awkward, as Shelton is still one of the faces of On's tennis division. Federer is a shareholder, ambassador, and collaborator for the Swiss sportswear brand.
Shelton is currently the ATP World No. 11 with a record of 18-11. Shelton has not won a title yet this year, but he did make it to the BMW Open final, where he lost to Alexander Zverev. Shelton faces Jiri Lehecka in the BOSS OPEN quarterfinal tomorrow, Friday, June 13.
