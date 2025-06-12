WTA Introduces Ranking Safeguards for Fertility Treatments
The WTA launched a second initiative in its path to providing safeguards for mothers playing on tour.
On Wednesday, the WTA introduced the Fertility Protection Special Entry Ranking Rule, allowing players who undergo fertility treatments like egg or embryo freezing to protect their rankings.
Singles and doubles players with a ranking of 750 or higher who are out for at least 10 consecutive weeks will be granted a Special Entry Ranking, the same protection given to players coming back from pregnancy or a long-lasting injury.
The rule allows for a player to use the protected ranking in up to three tournaments during their first 10 weeks back on tour; however, the ranking can only be used at WTA 125, 250, and 500 events and will not be eligible in Master 1000s or Grand Slams.
The rule comes one year after WTA player Sloane Stephens spoke out about her own experience freezing her eggs. Stephens has long called for special protections for players who are in similar positions.
The American discussed how the process is more involved than people think with the BBC, speaking about the difficult choice that WTA players face when choosing to start families and having to take time off from the tour.
"I'm incredibly proud of our sport in recognizing the importance of fertility treatments for female athletes," she said in a statement released by the WTA.
"For any woman, the conversation of family life versus a career is nuanced and complex. The WTA has now created a safe space for players to explore options and to make the best decisions for themselves."
Since mothers currently playing on tour, like Victoria Azarenka and Naomi Osaka, have called for changes on tour, the WTA has made significant advances in offering financial and ranking protections.
The rule follows a March announcement made by the WTA that offers up to one year of paid maternity leave alongside grants for fertility treatments like IVF and egg freezing.
The program, paid for by the Sovereign Wealth Fund of Saudi Arabia, is the first time in WTA history that players are being paid for maternity leave.
