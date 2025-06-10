‘We’re Not Daft’—Andy Robertson Drops Huge Liverpool Transfer Hint
Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has heavily hinted at the impending arrival of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, but is “backing himself” to maintain his starting spot next season.
Robertson has been Liverpool’s first-choice left-back for the best part of a decade, lifting every major trophy available, including this year’s Premier League title. However, there has been increasing speculation that the Reds are targeting Kerkez as a new face in the backline.
“We’re not daft, it looks as if a deal could potentially be done,” Robertson huffed while in discussion with BBC Scotland. “But, until that is done, I’ve not even given that a second thought. I back myself. I’ve got confidence in my own ability and that drives me forward.”
There has been talk that Liverpool will have to offload one of their existing left-backs to make room for Kerkez. Kostas Tsimikas is considered to be more likely to depart and Robertson certainly seems to have no intention of leaving.
“I’ve had eight fantastic years at Liverpool in terms of winning trophies and being a mainstay in the team, which I’m incredibly proud of,” the 31-year-old insisted. “I’m not getting any younger. I can’t change my age, but I still believe I’ve got a lot to give and that’s what I focus on.
“I focus on myself—you can’t focus on other people or who you’re competing with.”
Liverpool’s Given Major Boost in Milos Kerkez Deal
In encouraging news for Liverpool, Bournemouth have already taken steps to replace Kerkez. The Cherries have agreed a deal for Rennes captain Adrien Truffert, according to Fabrizio Romano, but nothing is expected to be signed until there is a space in the squad to fill.
The Athletic write that further negotiations between Liverpool and Bournemouth over Kerkez are expected this week.
The south coast club have set a hefty £45 million ($60.8 million) price tag for the Hungary international, which would make him one of the most expensive full-backs in football history, considerably surpassing the £29.6 million ($40 million) sum Liverpool committed to Jeremie Frimpong last month.