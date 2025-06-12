Kith x Wilson Reopen Yardley Tennis Club with Stylish Renovation
Kith has once again partnered with Wilson to repair a new set of tennis courts as part of a restoration effort by both brands to improve tennis conditions across the world.
The New York City-based apparel brand traveled to Birmingham, England, to resurface and redesign three tennis courts at Yardley Tennis Club.
Give It Your Max, a UK children's charity committed to transforming the lives of disadvantaged youth under the age of 18 with tennis, assisted in the restoration.
The courts were painted using templates and colors from the upcoming Kith x Wilson 2025 Collection. The global tennis circuit comes together with bright blues, pale greens, and clay red, mimicking the three surfaces seen across the ATP and WTA tours: hard, grass, and clay.
One court, dedicated to Kith, features a dark blue court against a light blue outer court with the Kith logo behind each baseline, a tennis ball dotting both i's.
The middle court in clay red against a dark blue outer court is dedicated to Wilson, with the Wilson logo painted on each side of the baseline within a clay-colored laurel wreath.
A third court of blue against dark green feature the Kith x Wilson logo, with Kitch & Kin etched across the baselines. Established in Queens, NY, it is written on the edges of all three courts as an ode to Kith's founding roots.
This is the third court restoration partnership Kith has had with Wilson. The first was in New York in 2021 in a collaboration between Kith, Wilson, NYC Parks Department, RecyleBalls, and Laykold to repair a tennis court at Ella Fitzgerald Playground in Queens, New York. The singular court was designed with a blue color palette and a checkered pattern.
Two years later, Kith and Wilson joined forces in Stains, France, with Fête le Mur, a Paris-based youth center using tennis to support and instill values in the local youth. The project redid two tennis courts in the French town, resurfacing and repainting both in the Kith x Wilson style.
The official Kith for Wilson 2025 Collection will be released on Kith.com on June 20th at 11 a.m. EST.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
