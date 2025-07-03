Ben Shelton Reacts to Wimbledon Match Suspension on Instagram
On Thursday evening, Ben Shelton was rolling over Rinky Hijikata during their second round match at Wimbledon. However, Shelton did not win the match as quickly as he should have.
The American tennis star was just one game away from winning the match when play was suspended at 9:29 p.m. local time in London due to darkness, as the sun had set about ten minutes earlier.
When the match was postponed, Shelton had a strong lead over Hijikata: 6-2, 7-5, 5-4. Shelton was ready to serve for victory and was furious with the call.
The tenth-seed stayed on the court to plead his case as Hijikata exited the No. 2 court (which had no stadium lighting). Both players had asked about suspending the match multiple times earlier, but the officials instructed them to continue play.
Shelton eventually conceded his case, grabbed his bag, and waved to the fans as he walked off the court under a beautiful blue sky.
Since the match is not yet over, Shelton's post-match press conference must wait until tomorrow. He broke his silence with a succinct Instagram post.
"They ain't wanna see anything else from me tonight but I'll see y'all tomorrow," wrote Shelton in the caption.
The post included three pictures: Shelton waving to the fans, Shelton falling in the stands near his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, and one of him pleading his case to the chair umpire.
Although it is just one set, Shelton will have to completely readjust his schedule tomorrow as he will presumably play the winner of Gael Monfils and Marton Fucsovics on Saturday, July 5.
Last year, Shelton made it to the fourth round, marking his best-ever campaign at Wimbledon. He is currently the ATP World No. 10 with a record of 20-14.
Wimbledon continues play through July 13. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your news from the tennis court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas split after Wimbledon.
Emma Raducanu says "no pressure" against Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon.
Wimbledon Day 2: iconic outfits shine as top players fall.
Gauff and Pegula fall in historic first-round upsets.
Coco Gauff's custom New Balance kit honored Wimbledon history.