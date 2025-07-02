Wimbledon Day 2: Iconic Outfits Shine as Top Players Fall
Wimbledon Day 2 brought as much, if not more, chaos than Day 1, with more seeded players falling victim to the first-round curse.
A total of 23 seeds are out of the tournament across both the men's and women's draws, with two of the top three women's seeds eliminated and the most men's seeds out of the draw since 2021.
Amidst the mass exodus, Day 2 brought several standout fashion moments both on and off the court as players stepped out with their best style to impress at the third Slam of the year. Few of these styles are moving on to the next round, but all of them left a lasting impression.
Alex Eala
To honor the history Alex Eala has made for the Philippines while playing on tour this past year, Nike sent her a hairband adorned with a white sampaguita, the national flower of the Philippines, for her Wimbledon main-draw debut.
"Kung may tinanim, may aanihin," translated to "what comes around, goes around" in English, embroidered Eala's gift box.
Eala wore the hairband during her match against reigning champion Barbora Krejčíková on Centre Court. Eala and Krejčíková battled out a tough three-setter, with the Czech emerging victorious after two hours and 12 minutes.
Vicky Mboko
Canadian phenom Vicky Mboko entered the Wimbledon draw as a lucky loser after Anastasia Potapova withdrew, making her way onto court in a head-to-toe Wilson kit.
The 18-year-old brought traditional Wimbledon fashion back to the tournament with a classic polo tennis dress with red and black detailing along the collar. The timeless silhouette echoed her yellow Roland Garros kit, with similar tennis skirt pleated tailoring.
Mboko defeated 25th seed Magdalena Frech 6-3, 6-2 for her first Wimbledon win. She faces American Hailey Baptiste in the second round on Thursday.
Lorenzo Musetti
World No. 7 Lorenzo Musetti stepped out for his first round match in a Bottega Veneta jacket made from the brand's signature intrecciato leather, the traditional weaving technique the Italian fashion house is known for. Shortly after, the brand announced Musetti as their newest global brand ambassador.
Musetti previously partnered with the brand for its campaign celebrating 50 years of Intrecciato in May. The Italian fell 2-6, 6-4, 5-7, 1-6 to Nikoloz Basilashvili, unable to draw inspiration from his semifinal run from last year.
Marta Kostyuk
Marta Kostyuk has consistently been listed as best dressed on court for several tournaments, and this year's Wimbledon kit certainly left an impression.
The 22-year-old Ukrainian debuted a tennis dress featuring symmetrical side cutouts and an open back cutout with crisscross straps. Mini pleats adorned the bottom of her skirt, and a white scrunchie and twin hairclips completed the look.
Although Kostyuk fell to Veronika Erjavec in three sets, the kit is expected to make a comeback on court during her doubles match later this morning.
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff was arguably won best-dressed of the tournament so far with her custom Wimbledon-inspired New Balance kit. The American debuted an intricately tailored two-piece kit consisting of a delicately embroidered corset romper and kilt-like tennis skirt with her Coco G2 shoes in white and apple green.
The corset's embroidery featured butterflies and strawberries stitched with flowers over woven patterns on lace as an ode to Wimbledon heritage. A belted tennis skirt completed the kit, an overall tribute to British punk rock. The World No. 2 suffered a shock loss to Dayana Yastremska 6-7 (3), 1-6.
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic and Lacoste are a match made in heaven. The seven-time Wimbledon champion wore a classic Lacoste kit from the brand's London collection, fusing timeless elements like the brand's signature tennis polo with modern performance wear.
Djokovic wore his namesake ASICS shoe, the COURT FF NOVAK, in Wimbledon white and green to complete the fit.
Djokovic edged out Alexandre Müller 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-2 during a night session match on Centre Court. He faces hometown favorite Dan Evans in the second round on Thursday.
Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula made a statement prior to her match with an adidas warm-up fit from the brand's London Originals Collection. The American paired a maxi skirt with a flowing train with an oversized half-sleeve warm-up jacket, both outfitted with matching green detailing.
The World No. 3 was defeated by Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2, 6-3, marking her first first-round exit since her loss to Aryna Sabalenka at Roland Garros in 2020.
Wimbledon continues play through July 13. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your news from the tennis court and beyond.
