Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas Split at Wimbledon
One of the biggest power couples in tennis has reportedly called it quits. Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas have recently ended their relationship, according to HOLA and followed up by the Daily Mail.
Andrea Torrecilla of HOLA was told, "It is a healthy breakup and there have been no third parties or family influences, as is beginning to be said". Neither of the two players have confirmed the break up.
The two tennis stars first began dating in 2023, capturing the attention of fans with their heartfelt moments on the court and on social media. In May 2024, the two split only to reunite a few weeks later.
However, their apparent break-up seems more serious this time. Both players have unfollowed each other on social media and removed all pictures of each other on their Instagram accounts.
This sad news comes as the two stars have struggled to find their form on the court, made worse by injuries. Badosa entered Wimbledon as the WTA World No. 9 with a record of 17-10, but lost to unseeded Katie Boulter in the first round.
Meanwhile, Tsitsipas sank to ATP World No. 26 with a record of 19-12 before retiring during his match against Valentin Royer in the first round of Wimbledon due to a back injury.
"I'm battling many wars these days," said Tsitsipas. "It's really painful to see myself in a situation like this. I feel like I'm left without answers. I don't know. I've tried everything," said the Greek star.
"I've done an incredible job with my fitness. I've done an incredible job with my physiotherapy, so I've maximized on everything that I possibly can do. Right now, I'm just absolutely left with no answers."
Tsitsipas also opened up about his battle against anxiety over the past two years: "I need to soulfully be focused on my own individuality, my own self, and let anything outside not allow any of this to distract me."
In May, Badosa also gave disheartening quotes about her chronic back pain. "I know I'm going to retire young and the next day I'll be straight into surgery," said the Spanish star.
Badosa and Tsitsipas are scheduled to compete as teammates in the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship beginning on August 19.
Wimbledon continues play through July 13. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your news from the tennis court and beyond.
