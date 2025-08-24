Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz Cruise into 2nd Round of US Open
The 2025 US Open kicked off on Sunday with a jam-packed schedule of American stars in the ATP and WTA. On the men's side, an American player has not won the Grand Slam in Queens since Andy Roddick in 2003.
With each passing year, the pressure continues to mount on American men. However, four-seed Taylor Fritz and six-seed Ben Shelton improved their country's chances by picking up a first-round win with ease.
Fritz made it to the finals last year, where he lost to Jannik Sinner. Meanwhile, Shelton has surged to two Grand Slam semifinals in his young career.
Both have discussed the importance of an American man winning the US Open in the lead-up to this year's tournament. Below is what fans need to know about their matches earlier today.
Taylor Fritz vs. Emilio Nava
Fritz defeated Emilio Nava in straight sets: 7-5, 6-2, 6-3. After avoiding a first-set tiebreak, Fritz went on to dominate the second and third sets.
Fritz hit 11 aces and five double faults. He won points on 75% and 81% of his first and second serves, respectively. He was 4/10 in break point opportunities compared to Nava going 0/4 on break points.
Fritz will face the winner of Sebastian Baez and qualifier Lloyd Harris in the second round on Wednesday, August 27. Fritz is 5-0 against Baez and 1-1 against Harris.
Ben Shelton vs. Ignacio Buse
Shelton defeated Ignacio Buse in straight sets: 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Shelton tallied two aces and zero double faults. The big-hitter served well, but his defense was even better.
Shelton won points on 78% and 63% of his first and second serves, respectively. He was 4/13 in break point opportunities, while Buse was 0/5 on break points.
Shelton will face the unseeded Pablo Carreño Busta in the second round on Wednesday, August 27. Shelton defeated Carreño Busta in their only meeting earlier this year at the Australian Open.
The US Open singles tournament runs through September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
