Carlos Alcaraz Adds Queen's Club Championships to 2025 Schedule
ATP World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz has confirmed that he will play in the 2025 Queen's Club Championships (advertised as the Cinch Championships).
Alcaraz said in a statement, "I can't wait to get back on the grass at The Queen's Club next summer. Lifting the title two years ago is what gave me the belief to go on and win Wimbledon for the first time, so it always means a lot to compete there.
I'm ready to come back again in 2025 and give it my all to try and win another trophy. I want to join amazing players like [Andy] Murray, [Feliciano] Lopez, [Andy] Roddick, etc., in winning this title multiple times, and I'm confident that I can achieve that," continued Alcaraz.
Alcaraz's statement concluded, "I love playing in front of the fans in London, the LTA puts on a great event and I hope I can have another successful summer in the UK."
The Queen's Club Championships is an ATP 500 tournament and is the most important grass court event for men preparing to play Wimbledon. Alcaraz won the tournament in 2023 but lost to Jack Draper in the second round in 2024.
Despite his early exit from the Queen's Club Championships in 2024, Alcaraz went on to win Wimbledon for the second consecutive year just a month later.
Alcaraz finished the year as World No. 3 with a record of 53-13 and four singles titles (including two Grand Slams). He made tennis history by becoming the sixth man in the Open Era to win back-to-back French Open and Wimbledon titles.
One week after the conclusion of the French Open, grass court season kicks off with the Queen's Club Championship taking place from June 16-22. Even better, the WTA tour returns to Queen's Club for the first time since 1973. Their event will run from June 9-15.
