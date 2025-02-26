Carlos Alcaraz adjusts his racket before Indian Wells
Carlos Alcaraz is off to a solid start in 2025. He made two quarterfinals appearances at the Australian Open and Qatar Open while winning the Rotterdam Open earlier this month.
Now, Alcaraz is preparing for a busy stretch of the ATP schedule that features three straight Masters 1000-level events. The 21-year-old will compete at Indian Wells, the Miami Open, and then the Monte-Carlo Masters.
The four-time Grand Slam champion always strives to improve, and that includes making adjustments to his racket. Tennis reporter José Morgado recently re-shared a video on social media of Alcaraz training with a slightly different racket.
Alcaraz is sponsored by Babolat and has used the brand's equipment since he was 10 years old. However, Alcaraz was using different strings in practice earlier this week. It could just be an experiment, or it might be an approach for different courts.
Stefanos Tsitsipas recently made headlines when he changed his racket in response to slower court conditions and frequent ball changes in Dubai.
Tsitsipas was quoted as saying, "There have been some changes on the ATP tour. Balls and courts have become slower and slower, and I'm just trying to adapt to that. One of the things I wasn't having a great time was these slow conditions."
Alcaraz is looking for every advantage possible as he begins to defend his title at Indian Wells. Alcaraz is currently the World No. 3 with a record of 11-2 and one singles title.
The 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells is scheduled for March 2-16, 2025. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
