Carlos Alcaraz Faces Challenging Draw in Rotterdam

The ATP Rotterdam draw is 🔥 🔥 🔥!



In the first round,Carlos Alcaraz faces Botic van de Zandschulp who beat him in the US Open second round last year.



Some other interesting matches:

Sonego v Rune

Wawrinka v Medvedev

Rublev v Zhang

Cobolli v Hurkacz#Abnamroopen pic.twitter.com/Oq9PJGLvFL