Jannik Sinner Pulls Out of Rotterdam: "My Body Needs Time to Rest"

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the ATP 500 Rotterdam.

Pat Benson

Jannik Sinner is seen posing with his trophy and the mascot after winning the tournament during Day 7 of the ABN AMRO Open 2024 at Ahoy on February 18, 2024 in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
World No. 1 Jannik Sinner announced that he will not play in the 2025 ATP 500 in Rotterdam (called the ABN AMRO Open for sponsorship purposes). Sinner won the title last year and was slated to be the top-ranked player in a crowded field.

However, Sinner's run at the 2025 Australian Open left the Italian tennis star depleted. "After consulting with my team, we had to take the difficult decision to withdraw from the ABN AMRO Open," Sinner said in a statement.

Sinner further explained, "My body needs time to rest after the long run in Australia. I have great memories from winning the title in front of amazing crowds at Rotterdam Ahoy last year and hope to be back there soon. I wish Richard (Krajicek) and the whole team a great event."

Sinner's next tournament is expected to be the ATP 250 Doha (called the Qatar ExxonMobil Open) from February 17-22. The three-time Grand Slam champion is still dealing with the ongoing controversy from his doping scandal last year, but the ATP 250 Doha will take place before his next hearing.

Tournament director Richard Krajicek said, "The Australian Open has been long and tough for Jannik. It is a great shame for both him and us that his efforts are preventing him from participating in Rotterdam."

Grigor Dimitrov, who had to withdraw due to injury in both Brisbane and the Australian Open, is also withdrawing from the ABN AMRO Open.

With Sinner out of the field, World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz becomes the top seed in Rotterdam. The 2025 ABN AMRO Open will be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, from February 1-9, 2025.

Since 1974, countless legends have graced the court in Rotterdam Ahoy. Tom Okker, Arthur Ashe, Bjorn Borg, Jimmy Connors, Lleyton Hewitt, and Roger Federer are just some of the tennis legends to play in the prestigious ATP 500 tournament.

