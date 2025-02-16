Carlos Alcaraz gives his opinion on Jannik Sinner's 3-month ban
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will forever be linked together, given their age and budding rivalry. If both players reach their full potential, the "Big Three" era will lead directly into the "Big Two" era in men's tennis.
Unfortunately, that means one player will always be asked about the other. Since Sinner recently accepted a three-month ban for his failed drug tests in March 2024, Alcaraz had to discuss the matter.
"There is not much to say about the sanction," said Alcaraz in Spanish when speaking to Diario SPORT. "But whether Jannik plays or not, we try to do well in every tournament because first place is a goal."
Alcaraz continued, "Right now, as always, we try to focus on what we need to improve, and from there we will do our best in the tournaments to try to get closer to first place."
When asked about his future plans, Alcaraz answered, "Trying to win at least one Grand Slam is a good goal, as is fighting for Masters 1000. These are the clearest goals, but each tournament is important, so try to win as many tournaments as possible."
Now is the chance for Alcaraz to pick up a Masters title, as Sinner will miss several key tournaments throughout the Spring. However, the Italian superstar will not miss any Major tournaments.
Sinner's ban ends just before the French Open, where he lost to the eventual champion Alcaraz last year in the semifinals.
Currently, Sinner is the ATP World No. 1 with a record of 7-0 and one title (the Australian Open). Sinner has won three Grand Slam titles by the age of 23.
Meanwhile, Alcaraz is the World No. 3 with a record of 9-1 with one title (the Rotterdam Open). Additionally, Alcaraz holds a 6-4 advantage in head-to-head matches with Sinner.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
Watch Jannik Sinner leave the practice court after receiving 3-month ban.
Iga Swiatek smashes her racquet after losing in Doha.
Andy Murray will remain on Novak Djokovic's coaching staff through 2025 Wimbledon.
Daniil Medvedev discusses retirement after a disappointing loss at the Rotterdam Open.
Ons Jabeur defeated Qinwen Zheng in straight sets at the Qatar Open.