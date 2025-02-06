Daniil Medvedev Discusses Retirement After Rotterdam Open Loss
Daniil Medvedev's months-long slump continued with another disappointing loss on Thursday. The World No. 7 lost in the second round of the ABN AMRO Open (also known as the Rotterdam Open) to No. 92 Mattia Bellucci.
Bellucci defeated Medvedev in three sets: 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3. Adding insult to injury, Medvedev was asked by tennis reporter Giovanni Pelazzo if he planned to retire from the sport.
Medvedev quickly pushed back on the idea of stepping away from the game. "I don't think that's gonna happen soon. I like tennis. I'm still winning a lot of money, so I'm gonna continue playing until I can do it.
Medvedev continued, "Then, if I drop out of top 100, then I don't know... but this is probably not gonna happen. I'm pretty sure I can come back strong enough. The question is, when? Tomorrow? Next month? In 12 months? This, I don't know."
Tennis fans have noticed a change in Medvedev's charming personality on the court over the past year. Late in the 2024 ATP season, Medvedev was no longer able to contain his angry outbursts during matches.
The 28-year-old has gotten himself in trouble with the ATP and various tournament organizers for tantrums that include throwing his racquet and destroying net cameras. His actions at the Australian Open resulted in a $76,000 fine.
In addition to acting out, Medvedev has expressed frustration with everything from injuries to the quality of tennis balls. He went as far as to say he did not feel joy on the court at one point last year. Compounding the issue, Medvedev just shook up his coaching staff before playing in Rotterdam.
Medvedev has a record of 2-2 so far in 2025. There is a lot of tennis left to be played, so the fan-favorite can easily turn things around and put this disappointing chapter of his career behind him.
The ABN AMRO Open continues through February 9, 2025. It is played on the indoor hard courts in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.