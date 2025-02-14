Iga Swiatek smashes racquet in Qatar Open semifinals loss
Iga Swiatek's historic run in Doha has officially ended. Entering Friday's match against Jelena Ostapenko, Swiatek had won 15 straight matches and three consecutive titles at the Qatar Open (called the Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2025 or Doha Open).
Unfortunately, Swiatek's run ended in less than spectacular fashion in the semifinals. Ostapenko dominated Swiatek in straight sets: 6-3, 6-1.
With so many top-ranked players falling early in the WTA 1000 tournament, it appeared that Swiatek could snap her title drought while simultaneously securing her fourth consecutive Qatar Open title.
However, Ostapenko was a dangerous matchup for Swiatek. She entered the tournament with a record of 1-4 but has not lost a set in her four wins in Doha. That included victories over Jasmine Paolini, Liudmila Samsonova, and Ons Jabeur.
Additionally, Ostapenko is now 5-0 against Swiatek all-time. It was a classic "trap game" for Swiatek. The World No. 2 let her temper show as she smashed her racquet when down 0-3 in the second set. Ostapenko looked on with a smile from her bench.
Ostapenko said after the match, "I was pretty confident that I will obviously beat her because we played a lot of matches and I kind of know how to play against her. I was more focusing on myself and knew what I had to do. And I'm really happy with how I'm handling my emotions this week."
Ostapenko broke Swiatek five times, even winning six consecutive games during the non-competitive match. Ostapenko served at a much higher rate than Swiatek (winning points on 73% of her first serves to Swiatek's 46%) and executed on breakpoints (5/10 to 1/3).
Ostapenko will play either Ekaterina Alexandrova or Amanda Anisimova in the finals on Saturday in Doha. Meanwhile, it is back to the drawing board for Swiatek as she looks for her first title since the 2024 French Open.
