Carlos Alcaraz and Jack Draper Advance to Queen's Club Semifinals
Queen's Club tennis continues to impress as first seed Carlos Alcaraz and second seed Jack Draper make it through to the semifinals.
Alcaraz quickly dispatched Arthur Rinderknech 7-5, 6-4 after one hour and 20 minutes to reach the next round of the HSBC Championships. It came as a relief to the Roland Garros champion, who played a marathon quarterfinal match against Jaume Munar the day before in a nearly three-and-a-half-hour battle.
The match was straightforward, both men comfortably holding serve throughout the first set until Alcaraz hit a forehand winner during his second breakpoint at 5-5. Alcaraz rode the wave till the end, breaking early in the second set to maintain his momentum for a straight-set victory.
The win brings Alcaraz's win percentage to 90% on grass, topping the likes of Roger Federer (86.9%) and Novak Djokovic (85.7%) for a 27-3 record in his young career. He is currently 23-1 on grass since the start of the 2023 season, his one loss coming at the hands of Draper during the second round of last year's Queen's Club tournament.
Alcaraz now extends his win streak to 16, the longest of his career so far, and notches his 40th win of the 2025 ATP season.
"I am feeling great playing on grass," Alcaraz said in his on-court interview. "I am really happy to play at such a good level today. It was tough playing on the grass today, but I am really happy with the way I have played today."
Elsewhere on the grounds, Draper played out a grueling three-setter to get the best of Nakashima 6-4, 5-7, 6-4. His win ensures his fourth seeding at Wimbledon as he moves to World No. 4 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings.
For the second consecutive day, Draper found himself fighting for control of a match, playing at his highest level one game before missing easy returns and hitting unforced errors the next. The Brit hit 29 unforced errors in the first two sets, fending off two break points in the first set but falling flat in the second.
Draper broke early in the first set at 1-1 after a Nakashima mishit, and a service hold in the next game allowed him to keep the momentum to take the set.
The second set brought more problems, with Nakashima maintaining control of his serve while running Draper across the court. A long ball by Draper on his serve at 5-6 break point gave Nakashima the set.
The two were evenly matched in the third set until 3-3 when Draper's lefty shotmaking played to his advantage with a forehand winner, Nakashima was unable to reach. It was tight towards the end, with Nakashima earning two breakpoints at 4-5.
However, a line-kissing lefty forehand from Draper and a mishit by Nakashima saved both. Fast hands at the net two points later let Draper close out the match to advance to his first semifinals at Queen's.
"It means the world to me," Draper said in his on-court interview.
"Honestly, the support I've received this week's been amazing. I'm used to battling against the crowd, so this week is nicer for that. To be in the semifinal here for the first time is honestly something I've wanted since I was a little kid. It means everything to me."
Draper will face Jiri Lehecka in the first semifinal before Alcaraz takes on fellow countryman Roberto Bautista Agut in the second.
