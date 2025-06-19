Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu Show Chemistry in Viral Video
Wimbledon is quickly approaching, but the US Open has dominated headlines this week. Instead of discussing the grass court Grand Slam, fans are obsessed with the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship.
The tournament organizers overhauled the mixed doubles competition this year, moving it up to fan week and filling the draw with dream teams. Of the mixed doubles partners, none are getting more attention than Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu.
Alcaraz recently explained in an interview that he made the special request to play with Raducanu. After some initial hesitation, the top-ranked British player eventually agreed to team up with the Spanish superstar.
However, Alcaraz and Raducanu are still working on their chemistry. The US Open continued to dominate the tennis conversation on Thursday morning by posting a hilarious clip from a joint interview starring the new mixed doubles partners that is quickly going viral on social media.
In the 44-second video, Alcaraz and Raducanu struggle to get on the same page. When asked to pick the coin flip at the beginning of the interview, they pick opposite sides of the coin. Raducanu explained she always picks tails on the coin flip, while "it depends on the mood of the day" for Alcaraz.
The funny struggle continued when Alcaraz asked Raducanu what she would pick if they won the coin toss. With perfect comedic timing, Raducanu said she would let him pick. The brief snippet from the interview ended with both players unable to control their laughter.
While some tennis traditionalists are upset about the new format, the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship is sure to garner far more attention than previous iterations (isn't that the goal?).
Raducanu won the 2021 US Open and is currently the WTA World No. 36 with a record of 15-12. Alcaraz just won his fifth Grand Slam at Roland Garros and is the ATP No. 2 with a record of 38-5 with four singles titles.
The 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles Championship kicks off on August 19 at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. In the meantime, Alcaraz and Raducanu will continue their grass court season throughout this month and next.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news from the court and beyond.
