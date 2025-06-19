Coco Gauff Upset in First Match After French Open Title
The tennis season is a never-ending cycle of new cities and tournaments. That can be good and bad for players. For Coco Gauff, today was a reminder that momentum rarely carries over — especially from clay to grass.
It has been 12 days since Gauff won her second career Grand Slam title at the French Open. Gauff made her highly anticipated debut at Berlin in a custom Miu Miu x New Balance kit. Unfortunately for the American tennis, she star stumbled in her first grass-court match of the season.
On the flip side, Xinyu Wang battled through the qualifiers before taking down the WTA World No. 2. Wang defeated Gauff in straight sets during their second-round match at the 2025 Berlin Open: 6-3, 6-3.
After playing at an incredibly high level for two weeks in Paris, Gauff looked out of rhythm in Berlin. She tallied one ace and seven double faults. Gauff only landed 41% of her first serves, winning points on 75% and 41% of her first and second serves, respectively.
Meanwhile, Wang hit one ace and one double fault. She landed 57% of her first serves, winning points on 77% and 55% of her first and second serves, respectively.
Wang was 4/11 in break point opportunities to Gauff's 1/1. However, the match was not especially close as Wang dominated the number of points (29 to 18) and games (12 to 6) won.
Wang is the WTA World No. 49 and has improved to 14-14 on the season. It is her first-ever grass court quarterfinal and third top-five win of her career. She will face Paula Badosa tomorrow morning.
Gauff remains the No. 2 while falling to 31-9 on the season. Gauff's grass court campaign continues as she eyes Wimbledon later this month.
