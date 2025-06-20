Emma Raducanu Dodges Equal Pay Debate: "I'm Never Really Going to Take a Stand"
Like most sports, tennis has a long history of trailblazers who fought for equality. When it comes to the gender pay gap in tennis, do not expect Emma Raducanu to join the cause.
During a press conference in London this week, Raducanu gave a quote to Sky Sports reporter Jacquie Beltrao, which resulted in backlash for the 22-year-old.
"There is obviously a big difference [in prize money], and I'm sure a lot of players will kind of say their piece on it, but I just prefer not to get involved, and just whatever the situation is, I'll kind of roll with it, but I'm never really going to take a stand either way."
Raducanu continued, "I don't really get involved or kind of stay in the loop with all the boards and all the decisions and stuff. I kind of just get on with it and I don't feel like I really am playing for money.
"Of course, I need to sustain my team, which is extremely expensive, and you know... with my kind of profile, coaches and team members kind of see that. So it is a very expensive sport, but it's not my main motivator of why I play."
Raducanu is reportedly worth around £10m and was the sixth-highest-paid women's tennis player in 2024. However, most of Raducanu's income came from her diverse sponsorship portfolio.
Earlier this spring, the Daily Mail reported Raducanu lost her biggest sponsor, a $3 million annual deal with Vodafone, after "demanding too much money."
Vodafone was Raducanu's most lucrative sponsor, ahead of the $2 million annual deals with Dior and Tiffany and Co., and far more than Raducanu's $100,000 yearly deals with sportswear companies Nike and Wilson.
So, Raducanu will fight for her sponsorship deals but refuses to take a stand on equal pay in tennis. Prize money is equal at the Grand Slams and some joint tour events, but generally, women's players on the WTA Tour make far less than the men's ATP Tour.
Raducanu has only won one title on the WTA tour — the 2021 US Open. Since then, the British tennis star has dealt with a slew of injuries and a revolving door of coaches.
So far, 2025 has been the best year of Raducanu's career since her breakout season in 2021. She has made two quarterfinals appearances and is the World No. 36 with a record of 15-12.
This season has not been without its challenges. Raducanu underwent a traumatic ordeal with a "fixated fan" earlier this year and shook up her coaching staff the night before the Miami Open after a failed two-week trial.
Raducanu is currently dealing with a back injury and pulled out of the Berlin Open. However, she is still expected to compete at Wimbledon later this month.
