Andrey Rublev Strongly Defends Jannik Sinner Amid Doping Scandal
Jannik Sinner defeated Andrey Rublev in two of their three matches last season. However, that did not stop Rublev from empathizing with his rival while he deals with an ongoing doping scandal.
Throughout 2024, Sinner has dealt with the fallout from two positive drug tests in March. The World No. 1 thought the matter was over when the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) believed his version of events and acknowledged his innocence before the US Open in August.
However, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed Sinner's acquittal in late September. The WADA announced its intention to seek a two-year ban following his positive tests for the steroid Clostebol. The case will not be heard until at least mid-February.
While most players on the ATP tour have avoided strong stances and remained ambivalent (at least publicly), Rublev offered a strong defense of Sinner.
Rublev told Euro Sport, "You can't wish any player to go through this. I can't imagine the stress or anxiety he felt during this entire period. He managed very well. He continued to play at his best level and managed to dominate the circuit despite everything by winning titles. It's very impressive."
When asked if the anti-doping authorities were slow to reveal the positive test and for the light sanctions imposed, Rublev offered a more holistic view.
"I think the anti-doping system should be a little more understandable. In tennis, the rules are super strict, more so than in other sports. I feel like every little mistake, even when it's unintentional, can threaten your career," said the World No. 8.
Sinner and Rublev are both slated to compete in the Australian Open in January 2025. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.