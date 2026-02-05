Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Deal With Social Media Drama

As the sole members of the "New Two" generation, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's careers will forever be tied together. Only Alcaraz and Sinner can relate to each other on their experience, and that includes petty social media drama.

In the wake of the Australian Open, both players are preparing for the Middle East Swing of the ATP Tour. Unfortunately, Alcaraz is dealing with fallout from his coaching change, and Sinner is navigating misinformation about the Winter Olympics.

Carlos Alcaraz's Ex-Coach Fallout

😬 Juan Carlos Ferrero has stopped following Alcaraz on IG… pic.twitter.com/GkqbgbHaWd — Olly Tennis 🎾 🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) February 5, 2026

In December, Alcaraz shocked the tennis world by parting ways with his longtime coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero. Alcaraz went on to complete his career Grand Slam by winning the Australian Open, while Ferrero took a new coaching job outside of the sport.

Following Alcaraz's victory in Melbourne, tennis fans began scouring Ferrero's social media accounts looking for a reaction. What fans found was that Ferrero had unfollowed Alcaraz and the rest of his old team on Instagram.

Alcaraz and his team are probably not losing sleep over the development, but it is another example of the painful breakup between the longtime coach and his former athlete.

Jannik Sinner's Olympic Misinformation

A clarification:



Jannik did NOT refuse to be a torch bearer or partecipate in the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics’ inaugural ceremony.



His role was an ambassador and volunteer of the games, nothing to do with the ceremony. https://t.co/nntswuLG7K — jannik sinner files (@jannik_files) February 5, 2026

On Wednesday, reports surfaced that Sinner According would not participate in the Winter Olympics' opening ceremony. Instead, he would spend that time training for Doha.

However, that turned out to be false. Sinner did not refuse to be a torchbearer or to participate in the Opening Ceremony. His role was as an ambassador and volunteer for the games, with nothing to do with the ceremony.

Still, it was an unwanted headache for Sinner, who has always had to battle questions about his nationality. Last November, Sinner gave the strongest defense of his Italian heritage.

What's Next for Alcaraz and Sinner

🚨 @abnamroopen has announced that Carlos will finally not participate in the tournament that begins on February 9.



"Carlos Alcaraz won't defend his title in Rotterdam. The Australian Open champion concluded that after his exertions over the past two weeks, he needs more time to… pic.twitter.com/at9Z2y8cfQ — Carlos Alcaraz Daily (@alcarazdaily) February 2, 2026

Alcaraz and Sinner decided to skip the Rotterdam Open after each player won the title there the past two years. Instead, they will both compete in the Qatar Open (Doha ATP 500). The hard-court tournament runs from February 16-21.

