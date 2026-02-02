Carlos Alcaraz Reveals Why He Pulled Out of Rotterdam

ATP World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is just over one day removed from winning his seventh Major title and becoming the youngest man in the Open Era to complete the career Grand Slam.

Alcaraz proved he was capable of winning in Melbourne this past week. However, he was still facing doubts about his ability to win indoor hard-court tournaments. Alcaraz achieved that feat last year at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam (Rotterdam Open).

Unfortunately for tennis fans, Alcaraz will not defend his title in Rotterdam this year. Alcaraz and tournament organizers released statements explaining the decision.

Carlos Alcaraz, winner of last year’s ATP500 Rotterdam will not defend his title. pic.twitter.com/a0RfJ8yegN — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) February 2, 2026

Alcaraz reached his decision on Monday morning in Melbourne. His statement read, "After consulting with my team, I had to make the difficult decision to withdraw from the ABN, AMRO Open. I need time to recover after the long series in Australia.

It's disappointing not to be able to return after winning the title last year. I had a great time in Rotterdam last year and hoped to return soon. I wish the fans and organizers a fantastic week!"

Tournament director Richard Krajicek said, "The Australian Open was long and tough for Carlos. It is a shame for both him and us that his fantastic result is preventing him from participating in Rotterdam."

Carlos Alcaraz won't defend his title in Rotterdam. The Australian Open champion concluded that after his exertions over the past two weeks, he needs more time to return to action.



We wish Carlos a swift recovery. 💚#ABNAMROOpen #RotterdamAhoy pic.twitter.com/hHQe6Pyxcm — ABN AMRO Open (@abnamroopen) February 2, 2026

The tournament's social media account shared a picture of Alcaraz with the message, "Carlos Alcaraz won't defend his title in Rotterdam. The Australian Open champion concluded that after his exertions over the past two weeks, he needs more time to return to action. We wish Carlos a swift recovery."

The Rotterdam Open is an ATP 500 event held in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The event runs from February 9-15. Since 1974, countless legends have graced the court in Rotterdam Ahoy. From Tom Okker and Arthur Ashe, Bjorn Borg and Jimmy Connors, to Lleyton Hewitt and Roger Federer.

Players who have committed to the tournament include top-10 stars like Alexander Zverev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Alex de Minaur. Following Alcaraz's incredible run at the Australian Open, he can afford to sacrifice his 500 ranking points and remain at the top of the ATP Rankings.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

More Tennis News

Coco Gauff slid in the updated WTA Rankings after the 2026 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic gave Carlos Alcaraz two nicknames after the 2026 Australian Open.

Carlos Alcaraz posted a two-word message after winning the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic hints at uncertain future after Australian Open defeat.

Rafael Nadal revealed who he will support between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.