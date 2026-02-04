Venus Williams Shakes Up Field at 2026 ATX Open

American women's tennis legend Venus Williams has committed to playing in the 2026 ATX Open. Williams accepted a wildcard spot for the singles draw of the WTA 250 event in Austin, Texas.

Tournament organizers teased the exciting announcement on social media yesterday, "Austin… this is a BIG one. An all-time tennis great and 7-time Grand Slam champion will play the ATX Open later this month. Who could it be? Announcement tomorrow."

Venus Williams at the 2025 U.S. Open. | IMAGO / Xinhua

Tennis fans correctly guessed that it was Williams. The 45-year-old played in five tournaments last year, including an exhibition event in Charlotte. Williams kicked off 2026 by almost upsetting Olga Dalinovic in the first round of the Australian Open.

"I'm so excited to be heading to Austin and playing my first ATX Open," said Williams. "The city has such great energy, and I've heard the fans are incredible. I'm looking forward to playing both singles and doubles in front of such a passionate tennis community."

Venus Williams at the 2025 D.C. Open. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Williams' resume speaks for itself. She has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, 49 WTA singles titles, and is the most accomplished tennis player in Olympic history with four Olympic gold medals (one in singles, three in doubles) and one Olympic silver medal (mixed doubles).

The former WTA World No. 1 has also won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and holds a perfect 14–0 record in Grand Slam doubles finals. She also holds the record for most US Open main draw appearances with 25.

Venus Williams and Ekaterina Alexandrova at the 2026 Australian Open. | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

So far, the ATX Open field includes Jessica Pegula, Peyton Stearns, Ajla Tomljanović, and Iva Jović. The outdoor hard-court tournament is played at Westwood Country Club in Austin. It is the start of the Sunshine Swing in the United States, running from February 23 to March 1.

"This is our strongest player field yet," said Tournament Director Christo Van Rensburg. "With Venus joining the action at Westwood, Year 4 of WTA Tour tennis in Austin puts the world on notice that the Texas Tennis Takeover is only growing. The last three years have delivered thrilling moments and memorable finals, and this year's tournament will be unlike any we've had before."

