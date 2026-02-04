Iga Swiatek Stars in On's New Ad for Tights

WTA World No. 2 Iga Swiatek is fresh off a strong showing at the Australian Open, where she played well before running into the eventual champion Elena Rybakina.

Swiatek struck an optimistic tone after the defeat, explaining what she needed to improve. One of Swiatek's few moments of frustration on the court came from her On apparel.

The six-time Grand Slam champion intentionally ripped her skirt during a match to improve lateral mobility. She later switched to wearing matching shorts for the rest of the tournament.

Iga Swiatek's On Advertisement

However, all is well between the Polish tennis star and Swiss sportswear brand. Earlier today, Swiatek and On debuted a hilarious new campaign for tights. Swiatek shows off her juggling skills while answering questions in a new pair of On performance tights.

On captioned the Instagram post, "Multitasking level: professional athlete 🙂‍↕️ @iga.swiatek Tights by On. Shop now. #DreamOn." It is easy to see why Swiatek is one of On's most marketable athletes, thanks to her authenticity and sense of humor.

In the ad, Swiatek answered rapid-fire questions: spelling 'jazda' backwards, finishing quotes from Friends, hypothetically cat-sitting for Taylor Swift, and naming London as the tennis capital of the world.

Iga Swiatek's On Partnership

Swiatek started her career with Nike before switching to ASICS and eventually On. Swiatek became On's first female tennis ambassador in March 2023, when she signed a multi-year, head-to-toe partnership with the brand.

We are just over one month into 2026, and tennis fans have only gotten to see two new kits from Swiatek.

She wore her country's colors in international play before debuting a black-and-white kit in Melbourne: the On Court Tank Edge ($80) and Court Skirt Split ($80). Fans can shop Swiatek's on-court look and her new tights at On.com.

Iga Swiatek's Next Match

Swiatek has played in the United Cup before the Australian Open. Swiatek is the WTA World No. 2 with a singles record of 7-3 and zero titles.

Swiatek's next tournament will be the Doha WTA 1000 (Qatar TotalEnergies Open), which runs from February 8-14. The matches are played on the outdoor, hard courts at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.

